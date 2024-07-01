Venkaiah Naidu — A life committed to selfless public service

Narendra Modi

India’s former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu Garu turns 75 on Monday. I wish him a long and healthy life. This is an occasion to celebrate a leader whose life journey showcases dedication, adaptability and an unwavering commitment to public service. From his early days in the political arena to his tenure as Vice-President, Venkaiah’s career exemplifies his unique ability to navigate the complexities of Indian politics with ease and humility.

Venkaiah and I have been associated for decades. We have worked together and I have also learnt a lot from him. His brush with activism and politics began in Andhra Pradesh as a student leader.

After the Emergency was imposed, Venkaiah immersed himself in the movement against it. He was imprisoned and that too for inviting Loknayak JP to Andhra Pradesh. In the mid-1980s, when the NTR government was dismissed by the Congress, he was again at the forefront of the movement to protect democratic principles.

In 1978, Andhra Pradesh voted for the Congress, but he was elected as an MLA. Five years later, when the NTR tsunami swept the state, he was elected as a BJP MLA, thus paving the way for the BJP’s growth in the state.

The BJP central leadership took note of his efforts in 1990s, and he was appointed the party’s national general secretary. After he moved to Delhi, there was no looking back and he rose to become the party’s national president.

In 2017, he was nominated to the VP’s post. I can never forget the speech he gave when he resigned as a minister and MP. He could not control his tears when he recalled his association with the party and efforts to build it. Upon becoming the Vice-President, he took various steps that enhanced dignity of the office.

Venkaiah is a voracious reader and writer. For the people in Delhi, he is known as the person who brought the glorious Telugu culture to the city.

Even now, Venkaiah leads an active public life. On the issues that he is passionate about or on various developments that take place across the nation, he calls me up even now. I wish him once again on his 75th birthday.

#M Venkaiah Naidu #Narendra Modi