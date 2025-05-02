'Very serious': New Delhi on death of Nepalese student at Odisha’s KIIT

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said thorough enquiry will be conducted into the death of a Nepalese student, who was found dead in her hostel room at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneshwar, saying that India takes the safety and security of all international students “very seriously”.

The student, Prisa Sah, 18, was studying in first year B. Tech (Computer Science). Officials said an alleged suicide was reported around 8 pm on Thursday.

In a statement, the MEA said, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic demise of a Nepali student of KIIT University, Bhubaneshwar. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time.”

The ministry added that it has been in constant touch with the Odisha government since the incident was reported.

“The state Government of Odisha has extended full support to the family of the deceased, and a thorough enquiry is currently being conducted by the Odisha Police. The Government of India takes the safety, security, and well-being of all international students very seriously. We remain in close contact with the Nepali authorities,” the statement added.

Earlier, the Nepal government called for a thorough investigation into the case. The university had recently come under scrutiny following another suicide of a Nepali girl in February.

The incident has also drawn strong reactions from Nepal.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Prisa Sah, a Nepali student at KIIT University in Odisha. I offer my heartfelt condolences to her family during this difficult time and pray for the eternal peace of her soul,” said Arzu Rana Deuba, Nepal’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, on X.

“Following the incident, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs promptly initiated diplomatic efforts to ascertain the truth. Senior officials have engaged with counterparts in the Government of India, the Government of Odisha, and the Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi to ensure a thorough investigation,” Deuba added.

Shankar P Sharma, Nepal’s Ambassador to India, reiterated the Nepalese foreign minister’s sentiments in a post on X.

This is the second such case at the institute this year. On February 16, a 20-year-old Nepali female student died by suicide. The incident sparked student protests on campus, with allegations of harassment and negligence by the university. The situation escalated to the point where more than 500 Nepali students were reportedly evicted from the university.