'Very severe' cyclone incoming: Odisha targets to shift 48,000 people from coast; 294 rescue teams deployed

The Odisha Government on Tuesday stepped up evacuation efforts as heavy rains, accompanied by strong winds, lashed parts of the state with "very severe" cyclonic storm Arnab hurtling towards the coast and expected to make landfall along the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh shore within the next 24 hours, officials said.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Rajesh P Patil said the state government planned to move at least 48,000 people from low-lying areas and landslide-prone locations by evening.

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"The highest number of people, around 11,000 each, would be shifted in Gajapati and Nabarangpur districts. Evacuation drives were also underway in Malkangiri, Ganjam, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Nuapada," he said.

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Schools in eight districts have been ordered to remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange warning, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall of 12-20 cm, for Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts.

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A yellow warning, indicating heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm, was issued for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Nuapada, Balangir and Boudh.

Patil said 135 permanent cyclone shelters and around 1,600 temporary shelters had been prepared to accommodate people from vulnerable areas.

"Restrictions have also been imposed on movement in landslide-prone zones in view of the forecast of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and squally winds," he said.

The state government has deployed 294 rescue teams — nine of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, 60 of the SDRF and 225 of the Fire Services Department, officials said.

Ganjam district has the highest deployment, with two NDRF teams and nine SDRF teams stationed there, they said.

The state has allocated Rs 19 crore for relief operations. Ganjam has received the highest allocation of Rs 5 crore, while Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal have been allocated Rs 2 crore each, they added.

Stating that the government has set a "zero casualty" target, Patil said district collectors have been directed to take all necessary measures to protect lives and property.

"Priority was being given to shifting pregnant women, elderly persons, children and persons with disabilities from vulnerable areas," he said.

The IMD said the cyclone had moved at 22 kmph over the previous six hours and was centred over the Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am, about 260 km southeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

The storm is likely to move west-northwestwards until the evening of October 27 before turning northwestwards and crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, by the forenoon of October 28.

The system is expected to make landfall with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125-135 kmph, gusting to 150 kmph, the IMD said.

Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the state was prepared to deal with the situation, with personnel and equipment deployed at vulnerable locations.

"Heavy rain in the upper catchment areas of rivers in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand could trigger flash floods and waterlogging in western and northern Odisha, while southern districts were likely to receive heavy rainfall," he said.

The IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the sea until the cyclone passes, as sea conditions are likely to remain rough to very rough and occasionally phenomenal.

Squally winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are likely to begin tonight. These are expected to intensify into gale-force winds of 60-70 kmph, gusting to 80 kmph, from the early hours of Wednesday in the southern districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri, it said.

Meanwhile, major ports, including Paradip, Dhamra and Gopalpur, have stepped up preparedness in view of the approaching storm.