'Very significant': Amit Shah hails BJP’s victory in West Bengal Assembly polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hailed the BJP’s emphatic victory in the West Bengal Assembly polls, calling the mandate “very significant” and saying the party’s responsibility towards the people of the state had increased manifold.

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Addressing the BJP legislature party meeting in Kolkata, Shah said the party would work tirelessly for the development of West Bengal and fulfil the expectations of the people who had voted for change.

“Victory in Bengal polls is very significant. Our responsibility has increased with this huge mandate,” Shah said while interacting with newly elected BJP legislators and senior leaders.

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The senior BJP leader also acknowledged the challenges faced by party workers during the election campaign, alleging that the polls were marked by violence and intimidation in several areas.

“There have been many incidents of violence and threats, but people have put their faith in BJP in Bengal polls,” he said, crediting voters for supporting the party despite what he described as a difficult political atmosphere.

Shah assured the people that the new BJP government would prioritise governance and development in the state. “We will give our best for development of West Bengal,” he said at the meeting.