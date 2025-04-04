DT
PT
Home / India / Bollywood icon Manoj Kumar passes away at 87

Bollywood icon Manoj Kumar passes away at 87

"Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker," Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to the noted actor on X
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 09:31 AM Apr 04, 2025 IST
Actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar. File photo
Actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar, who came to be known as 'Bharat Kumar' for his series of popular patriotic films such as "Shaheed", "Upkar" and "Purab Aur Paschim", died in a Mumbai hospital in the early hours of Friday. He was 87. The industry veteran had been ailing for a while and died of age-related issues around 3.30 am, family friend and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said. Kumar, a Dadasaheb Phalke winner, was also known for hits such as "Do Badan", "Haryali Aur Rasta" and "Gumnam".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to the noted actor, lauding him as an icon of Indian cinema. PM Modi said on X, "Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films." Modi said Kumar's films ignited a spirit of national pride and would continue to inspire generations.

