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Home / India / Veteran film actor Nana Patekar cremated with state honours

Veteran film actor Nana Patekar cremated with state honours

CM Fadnavis receives Nana Patekar's mortal remains in Pune

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PTI
Pune/Panaji, Updated At : 11:30 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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The mortal remains were consigned to the flames at the actor's farmhouse. ANI video grabs
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Veteran film actor Nana Patekar was cremated with state honours at his farmhouse at Donje village near Sinhagad Fort in Pune on Thursday night.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis received the mortal remains at the Pune airport as they were flown from Goa.

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The mortal remains were then taken to the actor's farmhouse.

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Fadnavis, who described Patekar as a senior actor, dear friend and mentor, also met the actor's family and offered condolences.

"While bidding farewell to a talented artiste and paying homage to him, the heart is filled with emotion," he said.

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Patekar, 75, passed away at his residence in Goa in the early hours of Thursday.

An autopsy was conducted on the body at Goa Medical College and Hospital before it was flown to Pune in the evening.

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