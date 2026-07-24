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Home / India / Veteran freedom fighter Bimbadhar Muduli dies at 102

Veteran freedom fighter Bimbadhar Muduli dies at 102

Kendrapara-born freedom fighter, recently elected president of the Odisha State Freedom Fighters’ Association, passed away while undergoing treatment in Cuttack

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PTI
Bhubaneswar, Updated At : 01:57 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Veteran freedom fighter Bimbadhar Muduli dies at 102. Image credit/X @PandaJay
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Veteran freedom fighter Bimbadhar Muduli died while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Friday, his family said.

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He was 102.

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Muduli, a native of Kendrapara district, had been suffering from age-related ailments. He was recently elected president of the Odisha State Freedom Fighters’ Association.

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Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik and several other leaders condoled his demise.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of distinguished freedom fighter Bimbadhar Muduli. His immeasurable contribution and selfless service to the nation will forever be etched in golden letters in our history,” Majhi said in a statement.

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In a social media post, Patnaik said he was saddened by the veteran freedom fighter’s demise.

“His sacrifices and struggles for the nation’s independence and for protecting the rights of the people will always be remembered. I pray for the eternal peace of his soul and convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” the former chief minister said.

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