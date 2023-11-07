Veteran Karnataka politician D B Chandre Gowda dead

PTI

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka), November 7

Veteran Karnataka politician and former minister D B Chandre Gowda passed away at his residence in Daradahalli in Mudigere Taluk during the early hours of Tuesday, due to age-related ailments.

The 87-year-old is survived by his wife and four daughters.

His mortal remains would be kept at Adyanthaya Rangamandira in Mudigere for his followers and well-wishers to pay homage till this evening, and the last rites is likely to be performed at his native Daradahalli on Wednesday, sources close to Gowda’s family said.

Gowda, who had represented all the four Houses—Legislative Assembly, Council, Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha, was also part of political parties such as Praja Socialist Party, Karnataka Kranti Ranga, Janata Party, Janata Dal, Congress, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He was in the limelight when he resigned as Lok Sabha member in 1978 to make way for former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to contest from Chikkamagaluru Constituency, and worked for her victory.

After vacating the seat for Indira Gandhi, Gowda became the Member of the Legislative Council, from 1978 to 1983 representing Congress, and became a Minister in Devaraj Urs cabinet.

Later, with the change in political scenario, he quit Congress along with Urs to join Karnataka Kranti Ranga.

Gowda, who was a lawyer, entered politics through Congress in 1971. He was Member of Parliament - Lok Sabha, thrice, and Rajya Sabha, once.

In 1971 and 1977, he contested elections to the Lok Sabha from Chikkamagaluru Parliamentary Constituency on a Congress ticket, and won.

Gowda was a Member of the Legislative Assembly for three terms, representing the Janata Party from Thirthahalli Constituency twice, and Sringeri Constituency once on a Congress ticket, and went on to become Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister in S M Krishna government.

He was Rajya Sabha member in 1986, representing the Janata Party, which later became Janata Dal.

In 2009, he contested from Bangalore North Parliamentary Constituency and entered Lok Sabha on a BJP ticket.

Gowda, who served as a minister in various governments, also served as Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly from 1983 to 1985 and also as a Leader of the Opposition in both the Legislative Assembly and Council.

