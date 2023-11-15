Veteran Marxist leader N Sankaraiah passes away

PTI

Chennai, November 15

Freedom fighter and veteran Marxist leader N Sankaraiah died here on Wednesday following illness, CPI(M) sources said.

He was 102 and was under treatment at a private hospital here, they added.

Sankaraiah is considered one of the tallest leaders in the country's Marxist movement, especially in Tamil Nadu.

PMK leader S Ramadoss has condoled Sankaraiah's demise.