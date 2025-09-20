VHP issues ‘Hindus-only’ diktat for garba events, Congress slams move

The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Saturday said only Hindus should be given entry to ‘garba’ events marking Navratri and advised organisers to check the Aadhaar card of entrants for identification to avoid instances of “love jihad”.

Advertisement

While Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said organisers have the right to set conditions of entry at an event, provided it is being held with police permission, the Congress’s Vijay Wadettiwar slammed the VHP for wanting to “set society on fire”.

Navratri, marked by traditional spiritual dance accompanied by dandiya (striking of colourful sticks) performance where pairs dance in circles, will be celebrated from September 22 to October 1.

Advertisement

“Garba is not merely a dance but a form of worship to please the goddess. They (apparent reference to Muslims) do not believe in idol worship. Only those having faith in the rituals must be allowed to participate,” VHP national spokesperson Shriraj Nair told PTI.

He said the VHP has issued advisories asking garba event organisers to check Aadhaar cards at entry points, apply ‘tilak’ on participants, and ensure they perform puja before entering.

Advertisement

“VHP and Bajrang Dal workers will monitor the events. Garba is a form of worship, not entertainment. Those who do not have faith in the goddess should not be part of it,” Nair added.

VHP’s Vidarbha prant (province) convenor, Navin Jain, said the entry of non-Hindus should be restricted during garba, which he described as a sacred worship, and not merely a dance programme or a cultural event.

“Organisers should check the Aadhaar card of entrants to ensure only Hindus are allowed and a ‘tilak’ be put on the forehead of men. Every participant should be asked to bow before the goddess’ picture at the entrance,” he told reporters in Nagpur.

Similarly, any kind of intoxication and smoking should not be allowed at the garba programmes, Jain demanded.

“People who do not have faith in goddess Durga should not attend such programmes. They go there with a certain mindset, which causes trouble for our sisters and hurts our religious sentiments.

“In the last few years, it has been seen that Hindu girls have been targeted for love jihad, prompting us to appeal to garba organisers to not allow such people”, he said.

Right-wing bodies and BJP leaders claim that ‘love jihad’ is a conspiracy to lure Hindu women into relationships and convert them to Islam.

Jain, meanwhile, claimed several organisers have been following this system for the last several years.

Reacting to the VHP’s stand, Bawankule said it was within the rights of the organising committees to impose such (entry) restrictions.

“That is their right. The only decisive factor is whether the event has police permission. The organising committees must take decisions based on that,” Bawankule told reporters.

Maharashtra BJP media chief Navnath Ban, responding to a query on the VHP’s announcement, emphasised garba was a Hindu event and “those from other religions should not interfere while Hindus perform garba and worship the goddess”.

“We worship the goddess, who is like our mother,” he said while also slamming Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for opposing the VHP’s stand.

He is opposing it with an eye on the votes of a particular community but people will not spare him or his party, Ban said further attacking Raut.

Slamming the right-wing organisation, Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party leader and former state minister Vijay Wadettiwar said, “They (VHP) want to set society on fire. They want to divide society over religion and reap political benefits out of it. What VHP has said is nothing new. The organisation is born with an intention to destabilise the country.”

Such a stand by organisations like the VHP shakes the “unity in diversity” foundation of India, Wadettiwar claimed, while alleging that it also reflects the government’s stand.

BJP’s Ban hit back, saying Wadettiwar should know that it is Congress that has a history of dividing people.

“They are the ones who caused rifts in society. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government (of which the Congress was a part) failed to protect Maratha reservation,” Ban claimed.