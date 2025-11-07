DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Vice Admiral Bhalla is chief of Eastern Naval Command

Vice Admiral Bhalla is chief of Eastern Naval Command

He has taken over from Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar who has superannuated

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:56 PM Nov 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla
Advertisement

Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla has been appointed as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam. He has taken over from Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar who has superannuated.

Advertisement

Prior to assuming Charge as FOC-in-C (East), he was the Chief of Personnel at Naval Headquarters, where he held transformative HR reforms, streamlining recruitment, training advancements and driven holistic wellness and community programs for Indian Navy Personnel.

Advertisement

Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla was commissioned in the Indian Navy in January 1989 and in a career spanning 36 years, he has held a number of Command and Staff appointments, both afloat and ashore.

Advertisement

After completing his specialisation course in communication and electronic warfare, he served as a specialist onboard several frontline warships. Subsequently, he had the opportunity of holding challenging command at sea, which include, INS Nishank, INS Taragiri, INS Beas and the coveted appointment of Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Fleet (FOCEF).

During the tenure as FOCEF, he was the Officer in Tactical Command for the prestigious President's Fleet Review and the sea phase of the Indian Navy's flagship multinational exercise, MILAN-22, that witnessed an unprecedented participation form friendly foreign countries.

Advertisement

His important staff appointments ashore, including Assistant Chief of Personnel (HRD) at Naval Headquarters, Chief of Staff, Western Naval Command, Director, Maritime Doctrine and Concept Centre, and a diplomatic assignment overseas.

An alumnus of the Royal College of Defence Studies, London, Naval War College, Goa, and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, his educational accomplishments include M.Phil in Defence and Strategic Studies, Masters in International Security and Strategic Studies from the Kings College, London, and M.Sc (Telecom) from CUSAT. He has been decorated with the Ati Vishist Seva Medal and the Nau Sena Medal for distinguished service.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts