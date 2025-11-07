Vice Admiral Bhalla is chief of Eastern Naval Command

Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla has been appointed as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam. He has taken over from Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar who has superannuated.

Prior to assuming Charge as FOC-in-C (East), he was the Chief of Personnel at Naval Headquarters, where he held transformative HR reforms, streamlining recruitment, training advancements and driven holistic wellness and community programs for Indian Navy Personnel.

Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla was commissioned in the Indian Navy in January 1989 and in a career spanning 36 years, he has held a number of Command and Staff appointments, both afloat and ashore.

After completing his specialisation course in communication and electronic warfare, he served as a specialist onboard several frontline warships. Subsequently, he had the opportunity of holding challenging command at sea, which include, INS Nishank, INS Taragiri, INS Beas and the coveted appointment of Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Fleet (FOCEF).

During the tenure as FOCEF, he was the Officer in Tactical Command for the prestigious President's Fleet Review and the sea phase of the Indian Navy's flagship multinational exercise, MILAN-22, that witnessed an unprecedented participation form friendly foreign countries.

His important staff appointments ashore, including Assistant Chief of Personnel (HRD) at Naval Headquarters, Chief of Staff, Western Naval Command, Director, Maritime Doctrine and Concept Centre, and a diplomatic assignment overseas.

An alumnus of the Royal College of Defence Studies, London, Naval War College, Goa, and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, his educational accomplishments include M.Phil in Defence and Strategic Studies, Masters in International Security and Strategic Studies from the Kings College, London, and M.Sc (Telecom) from CUSAT. He has been decorated with the Ati Vishist Seva Medal and the Nau Sena Medal for distinguished service.