Vice President Dhankhar faints at Kumaon University programme

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar fainted on Wednesday while attending the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Kumaon University here.

As the Vice President stepped down from the dais after delivering his speech, he approached his former parliamentary colleague, Mahendra Singh Pal, who was seated in the audience.

Pal, an advocate in the High Court of Uttarakhand, served as a Lok Sabha MP in 1989 when Dhankhar was also an MP from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan.

Both men appeared to become emotional on seeing each other.

After they talked for a while, Dhankhar embraced Pal and appeared to pass out on his shoulders.

Noticing something was wrong, the medical team accompanying the Vice President quickly responded and brought him back to consciousness.

Dhankhar soon recovered and proceeded to the Raj Bhawan, where he would spend the night.

The Vice President began his three-day visit to Nainital on Wednesday.