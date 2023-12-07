 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expresses pain, anguish at video clip going viral; says bowing and greeting everyone his nature : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expresses pain, anguish at video clip going viral; says bowing and greeting everyone his nature

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expresses pain, anguish at video clip going viral; says bowing and greeting everyone his nature

Says he has now become conscious of who he bows in front of and by how much as it may be clicked from what angle and uploaded on social media

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expresses pain, anguish at video clip going viral; says bowing and greeting everyone his nature

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts the proceeding of the House during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, December 7, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, December 7

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday expressed “pain and anguish” over a viral video clip that showed him bowing and greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with folded hands, saying such a gesture is his nature and he does not see who is in front.

A day after the clip was shared on social media handles including by some Congress leaders, Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha asserted that the dignity of a constitutional position is only elevated by humility.

He said he has now become conscious of who he bows in front of and by how much as it may be clicked from what angle and uploaded on social media platforms.

“You never know who will put in on Instagram, who will put in on Twitter. You never know who will start measuring the strength of my backbone,” he said.

“I want to say that bowing and greeting namaskar (with folded hands) is my nature. I dont see who is in front.”

Standing in the House with folded hands, Dhankhar said it is “sometimes very painful at the level to which some may stoop”.

“I can only express my pain, (and) my anguish if (this uploading is done) by an institution which has a high office in the country's politics,” he said in oblique reference to Congress' social media handle.

“It is extremely hurtful when I thought of sharing my anguish, my sentiments with a senior leader... It resulted in a more challenging scenario by putting it on Twitter. I thought wisdom will dawn (and) they will reflect.”

Dhankhar said he was “a modest man; arrogance can never be part of my life.”

“By nature I am humble, if not I try to be more humble. But we should not make fun of institutions,” he said.

“It is our cultural heritage to bow while greeting someone. Dignity of the office is maintained when you bow more. And this pain has been given to me by those people who I respect a lot.”

#Jagdeep Dhankhar #Narendra Modi #Social Media


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

‘New modus operandi’: Delhi woman shares ordeal of encountering ‘Thak Thak’ gang

2
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

3
Entertainment

Himanshi Khurana announces break up with Asim Riaz, says "sacrificing love for different religious beliefs"

4
India

Kerala doctor’s wedding was cancelled over BMW, gold dowry demand; she dies by suicide

5
India

New promotion policy for Colonel, above ranks from January

6
World

New signs emerge of ‘widespread’ sexual crimes by Hamas, as Israeli PM Netanyahu alleges global indifference

7
Punjab

28 Haryana, Punjab, HP districts among 310 'most vulnerable' to climate change

8
Punjab

PM security lapse in Jan 2022: Take action against erring officers or we will act, Centre warns Punjab

9
India

'Maybe politics wasn’t Rahul’s calling', Pranab Mukherjee told daughter Sharmistha

10
India

Indian Army reviews HR policy, to implement new promotion policy from January 1

Don't Miss

View All
World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points
World

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season’s coldest night
J & K

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season's coldest night

Now, ~2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital
Punjab

Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore’s highest arts accolade
Diaspora

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore's highest arts accolade

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 a cinch as hottest year
World

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 set to be hottest year

Govt ‘smart’ play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building
Punjab

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Film on Sikh superhero emphasises inclusivity
Punjab

Film on Sikh superhero emphasises inclusivity

Top News

Indian ambassador meets 8 former Navy men on death row in Qatar

Indian ambassador meets 8 former Navy men on death row in Qatar, two hearings on appeal held

Next hearing soon, closely following matter and extending al...

Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today

Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM; 11 ministers also sworn in

Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka attend the...

India seeks US help for extradition of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

India seeks US help for extradition of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

Flags concerns to US, Canada over Pannun’s threat to Air Ind...

FBI Director Christopher Wray to visit India next week amid Gurpatwant Pannun ‘murder plot’ row

FBI Director Christopher Wray to visit India next week amid Gurpatwant Pannun 'murder plot' row

Wray is expected to hold talks with senior Indian security o...

Five BJP MLAs' visit to resort sets off speculations amid suspense over Rajasthan CM pick

Five BJP MLAs' visit to resort sets off speculation amid suspense over Rajasthan CM pick

Former CM Vasundhara Raje, and Union ministers Gajendra Sing...


Cities

View All

Vegetable vendor shot dead over old enmity in Jandiala

Vegetable vendor shot dead over old enmity in Jandiala

Amritsar police bust drug cartel, 5 held

Mystery shrouds 11-month-old girl's death at Amritsar village

Retired Amritsar cop 'poisoned to death', wife arrested

Threat of banned kite thread imminent, police seize 55 rolls

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

In 5 years, over Rs 400 cr GST evasion detected in Chandigarh; Rs 210 crore recovered

In 5 years, over Rs 400 cr GST evasion detected in Chandigarh; Rs 210 crore recovered

Mohali man bursts crackers from moving Mustang to 'impress wife'; asks auto-rickshaw driver behind to film video

‘Unsafe’ connecting passages in Sector 22 market in Chandigarh to be rebuilt

Slain youth’s kin protest in Chandigarh, AAP councillor’s husband held

Graft: Milk plant manager sent to two-day Vigilance Bureau remand in Mohali

AQI dips to ‘poor’ category in Delhi

AQI dips to ‘poor’ category in Delhi

3-yr-old girl falls to death from building's third floor in Noida

Atishi inspects under-construction flyover, pulls up officials for delay

AICTE unveils flexible learning for working professionals

Lovely welcomes AAP workers into Congress fold

Housing schemes: Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Housing schemes: Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

‘Thieves’ strike at Musapur govt school, staff, pupils in grip of fear

DBA elections: Filing of papers begins

Electoral rolls for NRI Sabha poll published

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to meet Beas Dera Radha Soami head Gurinder Dhillon

District most unsafe for children too, tops state in crime against minors: NCRB

District most unsafe for children too, tops state in crime against minors: NCRB

2 suspects barge into house, attack woman with hammer

PO held in liquor smuggling case

DCP pays surprise visit to city nakas

Two get five-yr RI in graft case

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in a close-knit ceremony in Patiala, here are the unseen photos

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

Fresh estimate for road work in Patiala awaits nod

Very high density of tubewells leads to fall in water table in Punjab: PSPCL report

Area around jails in Patiala district declared ‘no-drone zone’

Minister lays stone of new bus stand in Samana