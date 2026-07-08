DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Vice President Radhakrishnan to launch high seas fisheries initiatives

Vice President Radhakrishnan to launch high seas fisheries initiatives

The Fisheries Department said that the initiative would strengthen Fish Farmer Producer Organisations and fisheries cooperatives by facilitating their participation in sustainable deep-sea and high-seas fisheries, enhancing access to high-value resources and creating greater income opportunities for fishers

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:02 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Advertisement

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will launch a Letter of Authorisation for Sustainable Harnessing of Fisheries in the High Seas and Odisha Deep Sea Fishing Mission Document in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Thursday.

Advertisement

Nearly 1,000 fish farmers and fishers, including women, are expected to participate in the event.

Advertisement

The Letter of Authorisation (LoA) is a mandatory provision under the Guidelines for Sustainable Harnessing of Fisheries in the High Seas by Indian-Flagged Fishing Vessels, 2025. It has been designed as a transparent and accountable framework for Indian-flagged vessels undertaking fishing or fishing-related activities in the high seas.

Advertisement

It also places the focus on digitization, with the entire LoA process being online, transparent, and time-bound, thereby improving service delivery, transparency, traceability, and governance in the fisheries sector.

The Fisheries Department said that the initiative would strengthen Fish Farmer Producer Organisations and fisheries cooperatives by facilitating their participation in sustainable deep-sea and high-seas fisheries, enhancing access to high-value resources and creating greater income opportunities for fishers.

Advertisement

The Odisha Deep Sea Fishing Mission (2026-2036) is a flagship Blue Economy initiative of the Odisha Government, aimed at unlocking the state’s offshore and deep-sea fisheries potential and establishing Odisha as a leading deep-sea fishing and marine export hub.

India is endowed with a vast and diverse marine resource base, supported by a coastline of approximately 11,099 km and an Exclusive Economic Zone of about 24 lakh sq. km.

The marine fisheries potential within India’s EEZ is estimated at 58.6 lakh MT, supporting the livelihoods of approximately 50 lakh fishers and contributing significantly to food security, nutrition, employment, income generation and export revenues.

India is presently among the leading fisheries and aquaculture-producing countries globally and exported seafood valued at around Rs 73,890 crore during FY 2025-26.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts