Vice President Radhakrishnan to launch high seas fisheries initiatives

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will launch a Letter of Authorisation for Sustainable Harnessing of Fisheries in the High Seas and Odisha Deep Sea Fishing Mission Document in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Thursday.

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Nearly 1,000 fish farmers and fishers, including women, are expected to participate in the event.

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The Letter of Authorisation (LoA) is a mandatory provision under the Guidelines for Sustainable Harnessing of Fisheries in the High Seas by Indian-Flagged Fishing Vessels, 2025. It has been designed as a transparent and accountable framework for Indian-flagged vessels undertaking fishing or fishing-related activities in the high seas.

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It also places the focus on digitization, with the entire LoA process being online, transparent, and time-bound, thereby improving service delivery, transparency, traceability, and governance in the fisheries sector.

The Fisheries Department said that the initiative would strengthen Fish Farmer Producer Organisations and fisheries cooperatives by facilitating their participation in sustainable deep-sea and high-seas fisheries, enhancing access to high-value resources and creating greater income opportunities for fishers.

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The Odisha Deep Sea Fishing Mission (2026-2036) is a flagship Blue Economy initiative of the Odisha Government, aimed at unlocking the state’s offshore and deep-sea fisheries potential and establishing Odisha as a leading deep-sea fishing and marine export hub.

India is endowed with a vast and diverse marine resource base, supported by a coastline of approximately 11,099 km and an Exclusive Economic Zone of about 24 lakh sq. km.

The marine fisheries potential within India’s EEZ is estimated at 58.6 lakh MT, supporting the livelihoods of approximately 50 lakh fishers and contributing significantly to food security, nutrition, employment, income generation and export revenues.

India is presently among the leading fisheries and aquaculture-producing countries globally and exported seafood valued at around Rs 73,890 crore during FY 2025-26.