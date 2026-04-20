icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Video: Not invited to cricket match, local leader wrecks pitch with tractor in Maharashtra's Jalgaon

Video: Not invited to cricket match, local leader wrecks pitch with tractor in Maharashtra's Jalgaon

The incident took place on April 12 during the final of the MLA Trophy cricket tournament in Dharangaon, about 400 km from Mumba

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:08 PM Apr 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The man, who is the president of the Dharangaon municipal council, was reportedly angry after not being invited by the organisers.
Advertisement

A cricket tournament final in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district was disrupted after a local politician allegedly drove a tractor onto the pitch and damaged it.

Advertisement

The incident took place on April 12 during the final of the MLA Trophy cricket tournament in Dharangaon, about 400 km from Mumbai. According to PTI, the man, who is the president of the Dharangaon municipal council, was reportedly angry after not being invited by the organisers.

Advertisement

In a video that has since gone viral, the politician can be seen driving a tractor onto the ground and tearing up the pitch, leaving it unplayable. Players, organisers, and spectators were left stunned as the situation unfolded.

Advertisement

The match was immediately stopped due to unsafe conditions. Police arrived at the spot shortly afterwards and brought the situation under control.

Advertisement

Officials said no formal complaint was filed, as the organisers decided not to pursue the matter further.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts