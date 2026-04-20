A cricket tournament final in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district was disrupted after a local politician allegedly drove a tractor onto the pitch and damaged it.

Advertisement

The incident took place on April 12 during the final of the MLA Trophy cricket tournament in Dharangaon, about 400 km from Mumbai. According to PTI, the man, who is the president of the Dharangaon municipal council, was reportedly angry after not being invited by the organisers.

Advertisement

In a video that has since gone viral, the politician can be seen driving a tractor onto the ground and tearing up the pitch, leaving it unplayable. Players, organisers, and spectators were left stunned as the situation unfolded.

Advertisement

Tractor Driver plows the cricket pitch mid-final in Jalgaon after the driver wasn’t invited to the tournament 😭 pic.twitter.com/iDZ5hcMDbh — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaaala) April 19, 2026

The match was immediately stopped due to unsafe conditions. Police arrived at the spot shortly afterwards and brought the situation under control.

Advertisement

Officials said no formal complaint was filed, as the organisers decided not to pursue the matter further.