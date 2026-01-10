DT
Home / India / Video shows Navi Mumbai cop showering money on bar dancers; suspended

Video shows Navi Mumbai cop showering money on bar dancers; suspended

Ironically, the constable, identified as Anil Sukhdev Mandole, was attached to Immoral Human Trafficking Prevention Cell

PTI
Thane, Updated At : 06:15 PM Jan 10, 2026 IST
A Navi Mumbai police constable has been suspended after a viral video purportedly showed him showering currency notes on women dancers at a bar.

Ironically, the constable, identified as Anil Sukhdev Mandole, was attached to Immoral Human Trafficking Prevention Cell (IHTPC).

The video showed him showering notes on women dancers while drinking at Nataraj Ladies Bar in Koparkhairane.

As the video went viral on social media, causing outrage, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sachin Gunjal issued an order on January 9, placing the constable under suspension with immediate effect.

His conduct was “unbecoming of a member of a disciplined police force” and amounted to serious misconduct, especially given his responsibility in preventing immoral activities, the order said.

A departmental inquiry would be conducted, police sources said.

