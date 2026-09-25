Vijay claims ‘collusion’ between DMK, AIADMK; claims Veeramani POCSO case ‘buried’ by previous regime

Firing a fresh salvo, TVK supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday alleged a collusion between DMK, AIADMK and BJP, and claimed that the sensational POCSO case against granite baron R Veeramani was “buried”, by the previous regime.

He was addressing a campaign here for the October 6 bypoll, necessitated due to the resignation of AIADMK’s K Maragatham Kumaravel, who later joined Vijay’s TVK. She has been re-nominated.

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At the campaign meeting, Vijay went all guns blazing against DMK, once again dubbing the MK Stalin-led party as “evil force”.

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Harping on TVK’s “clean governance and pure force”, plank, Vijay accused DMK of corruption and charged it with colluding with AIADMK even in the horrendous case of abuse of girls by Veeramani, founder of Gem Granites. He has been since arrested in the case, along with three others.

DMK, as they were unable to level any allegation against the ruling party, out of frustration and irritation, has taken up a dangerous weapon.

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Vijay said he tolerated even when they spoke bad about his own mother. But when they spoke in an obscene manner about “my sisters and mothers in Tamil Nadu”, he could not accept it.

Recently, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran had stoked a controversy, commenting that if a person wanted to know about his father, he had to ask his mother.

Udhayanidhi Stalin had been arrested for alleged double-meaning remark involving actress Trisha. References were also made by some DMK functionaries about Trisha’s participation in the I-Day event.

Against this background, Vijay said both DMK and the “DMK family” speak in such a manner and Stalin and his family enjoy such speech. “This cannot be tolerated.”

Without mentioning directly about the POCSO case against Veeramani, Vijay alleged the industrialist was abusing children for so many years.

Though a complaint had been lodged during the previous DMK regime, the entire crime and its history was buried.

He asked: “What was the deal, Tamil Nadu is asking. Stalin sir, open your mouth, joining hands with you, AIADMK is also not opening its mouth; should there be a collusion even in this issue, will you not open your mouth by having an understanding even in this matter.”

Hitting out at DMK, Vijay also said while a CM was a people’s servant, DMK spoke as if it “owns the state”.

In order to sideline DMK, AIADMK, BJP, please vote for TVK’s whistle symbol, he appealed to the people of this reserved constituency.

On the recent government decision to drop Parandur airport project, he said it was to protect farmers and waterbodies.

Vijay’s campaign centred on his government’s importance for women’s welfare including their protection, corruption-free governance, accusation that the DMK is an evil-force which unleashes obscene remarks and alleged collusion between DMK and AIADMK, which also extends to cover BJP. Another aspect of his address was the attempt to attract a key anti-DMK support base, the followers of late AIADMK stalwarts MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, and also denounce DMK as anti-women.

The TVK chief alleged that Stalin had spoken in a defamatory manner against Jayalalithaa and not only him but those belonging to his family and party bigwigs too spoke in a similar vein and AIADMK indirectly supported it.

Following the Assembly election results, when AIADMK attempted to join forces with DMK, which had targeted Jayalalithaa herself, its mask began to tear apart and without realising it, the party is making noises. He also asked how dedicated followers of MGR could accept a plan to form government with the help of DMK, denounced as evil force by the AIADMK founder and Jayalalithaa.

AIADMK also behaved like DMK and there appeared to be no difference. Pained by it, Magaragatham Kumaravel resigned from her post and joined TVK. “Followers of MGR, Vijay will take care of you,” he said.

Urging people to vote for TVK symbol whistle he said it would be a big punishment to those who speak in a bad fashion about women.

A vote for “DMK, this evil force or obscene force”, or AIADMK that would become support for those who speak against women. “You must not spare those who have spoken ill of women.”

In order to prevent TVK from forming the government, against the people’s verdict, DMK and AIADMK joined hands and enacted dramas.

“AIADMK is a branch of BJP. However, it has now transformed into a branch of DMK itself. I am not saying this. Big leaders are saying this.”

Both AIADMK and DMK were conspiring to prevent TVK from getting into the seat of power as it would stop corruption and “people’s money cannot be touched and that was why they tried it and this was what even IUML had said.” AIADMK also behaved like DMK and there appeared to be no difference between them now.

Also, all AIADMK MLAs who had resigned also were of the same opinion, Vijay said.

Accusing DMK of scaring and deceiving people that BJP would gain foothold in TN, he said while the saffron party could not make any dent, the two were not different. “The name of DMK in Delhi is BJP. The name of BJP in Tamil Nadu is DMK.”

He further alleged that DMK was waiting to support BJP in the delimitation issue.

Mocking Stalin as his “sweet uncle” notwithstanding whether he loses or wins polls, he targeted DMK asking whether they can say that they had not indulged in corruption at all and dared them to disclose their assets before and after entering politics. “The fight is between pure and evil force, TVK and DMK.”

“A senior DMK leader claims that if the DMK candidate wins this byelection in the Madurantakam constituency, the TVK party will be dissolved in January. What confidence! Where does this confidence come from. Who are you in an alliance with. Outwardly, they pretend to be separate, but internally, they share a solid understanding. As I stated earlier, this DMK, BJP, and the others are all a single alliance-birds of the same feather.”

“If you have truth, honesty, and a conscience, shouldn’t you admit that all three of you are one and contest the elections together. Why put on this charade of being separate. No one is going to believe your act anymore, sir. Everyone sees things clearly now. And what is this claim about TVK dissolving if the DMK candidate wins,” Vijay asked.

The CM also said he recently spoke of the Sarkaria Commission era corruption allegations against DMK to make the young generation understand “who the fountainhead of graft is”.

Justifying the government borrowing and taking on opposition criticism that TVK regime was also only obtaining loans, he said it was to implement electoral promises to deliver welfare schemes and not to “plunder, indulge in corruption”.

Under the circumstances, Vijay said he could presently only deliver three cooking gas cylinders and not six as promised before polls. While rivals tried to instigate people for not immediately fulfilling the entire assurances, people were confident that the CM will deliver rivals have egg on their faces.