Vijayan, Tharoor present at Kerala port event: PM Modi says it will give 'sleepless nights' to many

Tharoor has also been criticised by some Congress leaders for praising India's deft diplomacy on the Russia-Ukraine conflict under Modi's leadership
PTI
Thiruvananthapuram, Updated At : 03:46 PM May 02, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the inauguration of the Vizhinjam Iort, in Thiruvananthapuram. (PMO via PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a swipe at the Congress, saying the presence of its MP Shashi Tharoor at the commissioning of the Vizhinjam International Seaport here will give "sleepless nights" to many.

Modi's direct mention of Tharoor's presence at the event comes at a time when the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram is being accused by his own party colleagues of going soft on the BJP after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Tharoor has also been criticised by some Congress leaders for praising India's deft diplomacy on the Russia-Ukraine conflict under Modi's leadership.

The Prime Minister also described Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan, who was also present at the inauguration, as a "pillar" of the opposition INDIA bloc.

"I would like to say to our chief minister, you are a big and strong pillar of the INDI Alliance. Shashi Tharoor is also sitting here, and I would like to say that today's event will take away the sleep of many," Modi said.

However, the person translating his speech did not translate it properly, and it prompted Modi to say: "The message has gone across for whom it was meant".

Tharoor, who received Modi on his arrival on Thursday, posted on X:" Despite delays at the dysfunctional Delhi airport, managed to land in Thiruvananthapuram in time to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in my constituency. Looking forward to his officially commissioning Vizhinjam port, a project I have been proud to have been involved with since its inception."

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala assembly, VD Satheesan, did not attend the commissioning of the Vizhinjam port, protesting against the late invitation extended to him.

Satheesan had expressed his ire against the government for not acknowledging the pivotal role played by the previous UDF government led by Oommen Chandy in establishing the port by signing an agreement with the Adani Group and carrying out the initial work.

