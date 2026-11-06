Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Vikram Misri calls on Nepal PM , discusses bilateral ties

Vikram Misri calls on Nepal PM , discusses bilateral ties

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:25 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

India and Nepal have agreed to step up cooperation across traditional and emerging sectors, including hydropower, connectivity, trade, digital technology and artificial intelligence, ahead of Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s forthcoming visit to India.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who concluded a two-day visit to Kathmandu on Thursday, called on Shah and conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while discussing the progress of bilateral cooperation and possible outcomes of the Nepalese leader’s upcoming India visit.

A joint press release issued after Misri’s November 4-5 visit said the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the bilateral partnership across sectors, with both countries noting growing engagement in areas ranging from development cooperation and energy to startups, digital connectivity, AI and sports.

Misri also called on Nepal’s Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal, Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Biraj Bhakta Shrestha and Infrastructure Development Minister Sunil Lamsal.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts