Vikram Misri calls on Nepal PM , discusses bilateral ties

India and Nepal have agreed to step up cooperation across traditional and emerging sectors, including hydropower, connectivity, trade, digital technology and artificial intelligence, ahead of Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s forthcoming visit to India.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who concluded a two-day visit to Kathmandu on Thursday, called on Shah and conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while discussing the progress of bilateral cooperation and possible outcomes of the Nepalese leader’s upcoming India visit.

A joint press release issued after Misri’s November 4-5 visit said the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the bilateral partnership across sectors, with both countries noting growing engagement in areas ranging from development cooperation and energy to startups, digital connectivity, AI and sports.

Misri also called on Nepal’s Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal, Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Biraj Bhakta Shrestha and Infrastructure Development Minister Sunil Lamsal.