icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Vikram Misri leads India-France talks in Paris to deepen strategic partnership

Vikram Misri leads India-France talks in Paris to deepen strategic partnership

Both sides agreed to maintain the momentum of engagement, with Misri and Briens set to meet again later this year for the Strategic Space Dialogue

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:26 AM Apr 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The talks were co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Martin Briens, Secretary-General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.
Advertisement

India and France held high-level Foreign Office Consultations in Paris, signalling a renewed push to deepen their strategic partnership across key sectors, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Advertisement

The talks were co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Martin Briens, Secretary-General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

Advertisement

During the visit, Misri also met France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot and held discussions with Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the President Emmanuel Macron, underscoring the importance both sides attach to sustained political engagement.

Advertisement

According to the MEA, the consultations included a comprehensive review of the expanding India-France relationship, particularly following its elevation to a Special Global Strategic Partnership and President Macron’s visit to India in February this year.

Officials assessed progress on key initiatives, including the India-France Year of Innovation, collaboration on economic security, and efforts to boost STEM mobility, with a focus on increasing the number of Indian students in France.

Advertisement

“Discussions spanned a wide spectrum of strategic cooperation, including defence, civil nuclear energy, space, cyber and digital technologies, and artificial intelligence,” the ministry said.

The two sides also reviewed institutional dialogue mechanisms and initiatives aimed at strengthening people-to-people and cultural ties.

On the global front, India and France exchanged views on climate change, environmental cooperation, health partnerships, and developments in the Indo-Pacific.

They also discussed trilateral frameworks, joint projects in third countries, and evolving situations in West Asia and Ukraine, the MEA added.

Both sides agreed to maintain the momentum of engagement, with Misri and Briens set to meet again later this year for the Strategic Space Dialogue.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts