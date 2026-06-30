Vineet Joshi gets additional charge as school education secretary

Secretary, Department of Higher Education Vineet Joshi has been given the additional charge of secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy upon superannuation of Sanjay Kumar.

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The order was issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Department of Personnel and Training on June 30.

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Kumar took charge as School Education Secretary in 2022.

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Joshi assumed charge as Secretary, Department of Higher Education in 2025. A 1992-batch IAS officer, he had previously served as the CBSE Chairman. He was the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and also looked after the Institutes of Eminence (IoE), and Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA).

Joshi holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kanpur and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.