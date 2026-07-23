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Home / India / Vineet Joshi removed as Higher Education Secretary amid NEET-UG protests

Vineet Joshi removed as Higher Education Secretary amid NEET-UG protests

Naresh Pal Gangwar, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, replaces Joshi

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:46 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Naresh Pal Gangwar replaces Vineet Joshi as Higher Education Secretary.
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Amid ongoing student protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, Vineet Joshi has been removed as Higher Education Secretary.

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Naresh Pal Gangwar, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, has been appointed Secretary, Department of Higher Education, replacing Joshi.

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T.K. Anil Kumar, who was serving as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Rural Development, has been appointed Secretary, Department of School Education. Following the superannuation of Sanjay Kumar on June 30, Joshi had been holding the additional charge of the School Education Department as well.

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Joshi has now been appointed Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, succeeding Vivek Bhardwaj, who is set to retire on July 31, 2026.

Gangwar has previously served as Joint Secretary in the Environment Ministry. He holds a BTech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from IIT, Roorkee; a Master’s in Communication and Radar Engineering from IIT, Delhi; and a Master’s in Economics from the University of Rajasthan.

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