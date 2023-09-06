Violence continues in Manipur, but for Centre situation normal: Congress

New Delhi, September 6
The Congress on Wednesday attacked the Centre over strife in Manipur, saying the cycle of violence continues even after four months, but for the Modi government the situation is "normal" in the state.
The opposition party's attack came after a full curfew was clamped in all five valley districts of Manipur on Tuesday evening.
In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "G20 is happening in New Delhi while all 5 districts of Imphal Valley will be under full curfew for the next 5 days. The cycle of violence continues even after 4 months, but for Modi Sarkar's double engine Sarkar the situation is 'normal' in Manipur," he said.
G20 is happening in New Delhi while all 5 districts of Imphal Valley will be under full curfew for the next 5 days. The cycle of violence continues even after 4 months, but for Modi Sarkar’s double engine Sarkar the situation is ‘normal’ in Manipur.https://t.co/hBGvUycs27— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 6, 2023
The cancellation of curfew relaxation hours in Bishnupur, Kakching, Thoubal, Imphal West and Imphal East comes in the wake of the call by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity and its women wing requesting people from all parts of the valley districts to remove an army barricade at Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district, a few kilometres away from Churachandpur, on Wednesday, officials said.
