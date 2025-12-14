Violence reported in several parts of Kerala after civic poll results

Violence erupted at various places across Kerala, particularly in the northern districts, following the announcement of local body election results on December 13, police said on Sunday.

In Eramala in Kozhikode district, tension prevailed throughout the Saturday night after the Indira Gandhi Bhavan, a Congress office, was allegedly attacked by CPI(M) workers.

According to an FIR registered at Edachery police station, around 200 people marched towards the Congress office carrying weapons and vandalised the building, causing damage estimated at around Rs 5 lakh.

A statue of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was also damaged in the attack, police said. Soon after, UDF activists gathered at the spot, further aggravating the situation.

However, with the deployment of additional police personnel, the situation was brought under control, an officer said.

Police said another violent incident was reported at Marad, where stones were allegedly pelted at a UDF victory procession, leaving several people injured.

In Sultan Bathery in Wayanad district, police registered a case after a car carrying a UDF activist and his family members was allegedly attacked by around 40 CPI(M) workers, an official said.

Sultan Bathery police also booked UDF activists in a separate incident for allegedly attacking a CPI(M) worker who objected to the bursting of crackers near his house, the officer added.

In Panoor in Kannur district, houses of several Muslim League activists were allegedly attacked by CPI(M) workers, and vehicles parked at the houses were also damaged.

According to Panoor police, the violence broke out after a UDF victory rally was allegedly stopped by CPI(M) workers armed with swords and daggers. Some UDF leaders sustained injuries in the clash.

Clashes were also reported between UDF and LDF workers at Ulikkal in Kannur district, though police intervention brought the situation under control later in the night, an officer at Ulikkal police station said.

In Bedakom in Kasaragod district, an LDF victory march turned violent after CPI(M) activists allegedly intercepted UDF workers passing through the area. Some policemen who intervened suffered minor injuries, an officer said.

Similar violence was reported from Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram district following clashes between CPI(M) and BJP workers. Police said workers from both sides sustained minor injuries and were admitted to hospitals.

Cases will be registered after formal complaints are received, police added.

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, said a CPI(M) activist damaged a Mahatma Gandhi statue near the Ramantali Cultural Centre in Payyannur, Kannur, breaking its nose and spectacles.

In a statement, Satheesan said the UDF election committee office in ward 44 of Payyannur municipality was also vandalised.

CCTV visuals reportedly surfaced showing a bomb being hurled at the house of UDF candidate P K Suresh in ward nine of the municipality.

Satheesan said the desecration of the Gandhi statue in the home district of the chief minister and the CPI(M) state secretary reflected the same ideology as that of the Sangh Parivar, which, he alleged, spreads “communal poison and shows contempt for the nation’s history.”

“The chief minister, who holds the home portfolio, should not forget his responsibility to rein in criminal gangs masquerading as party workers. The state police chief should take strict action against those disturbing Kerala’s law and order situation,” he said.

Satheesan added that the UDF would protect its workers at any cost.

“If the government and the Home Department fail to act decisively to control such elements, they would have to face serious consequences,” he said.