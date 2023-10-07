 Viral video: Sikh man with ‘Say No To Khalistan’ poster says Khalistanis bringing bad name to Sikhism : The Tribune India

  • Viral video: Sikh man with ‘Say No To Khalistan’ poster says Khalistanis bringing bad name to Sikhism

Viral video: Sikh man with ‘Say No To Khalistan’ poster says Khalistanis bringing bad name to Sikhism

Jyot Jeet Singh said his action, which came amid strained ties between India and Canada over killing of a Sikh separatist leader, drew him both praise and abuse online

Viral video: Sikh man with ‘Say No To Khalistan’ poster says Khalistanis bringing bad name to Sikhism

Video grab: @IamAditi999/X



PTI

New Delhi, October 7

Sikhs are fed up with Khalistanis and their activities are shameful to the majority of the community, said 30-year-old Jyot Jeet Singh whose video holding a placard with the message “Say No To Khalistan” at Delhi’s Connaught Place has gone viral.

Singh said his action, which came amid strained ties between India and Canada over the killing of a Sikh separatist leader, drew him both praise and abuse online.

In the 2.40-minute video shot at Connaught Place on October 2, Singh in a yellow turban can be seen holding a placard with “Mera Bharat Meri Jaan” and “Say No To Khalistan” written on it. It also shows people shaking hands with him and making his videos.

Singh, who is now actively involved in politics and anti-radicalisation work here after pursuing a disaster management course in London, told PTI, “While I got thousands of messages and calls from Sikhs lauding me for taking the bold step, there were also those who threatened and abused me as the video was widely shared on social media.”

“The truth is Sikhs are fed up with Khalistanis. Their activities are shameful to majority of Sikhs as generations of our community sacrificed their lives for the country and the tricolor,” he said.

Singh, now a spokesperson of the Delhi unit of the BJP, said he learnt about counter-terrorism and anti-radicalisation work as part of his disaster management course.

“I asked many Sikhs why do not they challenge Khalistanis and they said that they were deterred by the possibility of threat and abuse but felt a handful of them are bringing a bad name to Sikhism and causing a lot of damage,” Singh said.

Incidents involving separatist Khalistanis and their sympathisers have become a recurring feature in many Western countries.

The recent incidents, including protests and attacks at Indian embassies, defiling the national flag and preventing an Indian diplomat from entering a gurdwara in the UK, are painful for the Sikhs, Singh said.

Singh was appreciated for his unique protest with many openly appreciating his act.

“I plan to do more such things and prepared to sacrifice my life for the country while challenging those who want to harm it,” Singh said.

“See what a lone Sikh with a placard in his hand and Bharat in his heart achieved at Connaught Place in Delhi yesterday. Such tiny bullets are enough to burst the gas balloon called Khalistan. Sikhs are also the cutting edge of Indian Army. Jai Hind,” retired army general Satish Dua said, sharing the video.

India has stepped up efforts to ensure activities of Khalistanis and their sympathisers in countries like Canada, UK, US and Australia are brought under control.

The killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June in British Columbia in Canada triggered a row with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently alleging “potential” involvement of Indian agents in it.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has rejected these allegations and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat after the expulsion of Indian official in Ottawa over the case. India has also caused Canada to downsize its diplomatic presence in New Delhi.

#Canada #Sikhs

