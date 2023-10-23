Visa services to remain hit due to impending revelation of Canadian interference in India’s affairs

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, October 23

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s observation on Sunday that 41 Canadian diplomats posted in India were shown the door because of their interference in India’s domestic affairs is likely to slow down the normalisation of visa issuance by both Canada and India for some time, sources said.

Jaishankar, while speaking at a seminar on Sunday had held out the hold of resuming visa services in Canada “very, very soon” provided India is convinced that its diplomats in Canada will come to no harm.

However, sources pointed out that Jaishankar had also hinted that instances of this interference will be revealed in due course. Some of the impending revelations such as Canadian diplomats going out of their way to issue travel documents to certain elements in India would maintain the strain in bilateral ties.

Hence, visa issuing services are unlikely to resume very soon at the Indian High Commission in Ottawa and other consulates, they felt, while adding that for this reason as well as due to smaller staff strength after the expulsions, Canada is also likely to continue with the suspension of in-person services at its consulates in India.

Visa clearance for Indian students will in particular be hit for those outside the NCR.

Jaishankar had said the Government is tracking the security scenario for its diplomats in Canada very closely. “So if we see progress there, I would like very much to resume the issue of visas,” he had said.

Pressure has built up in India with AAP MP Sahney said many Indians. Especially from Punjabi, are in dire need of visas for emergency visits to India.

Former British Columbia Premier Ujjal Dosanjh has also called for de-escalation. India's "muscular" foreign policy, essentially for domestic consumption, is hurting ordinary Indo-Canadians by not granting visas. Dosanjh also said a minuscule Punjabi population in Canada raises the demand for Khalistan and felt that Ottawa had bungled by not condemning Khalistani terrorism.

India and Canada have an ongoing diplomatic spat on the issue of Sikh separatists. Canada claims there is an Indian hand in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar while New Delhi says Ottawa is giving shelter to violent separatists and gangsters from India.

#Canada #S Jaishankar