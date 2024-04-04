 Visit your areas, address problems of people: Arvind Kejriwal’s message to AAP MLAs : The Tribune India

Wife Sunita Kejriwal conveys the Delhi chief minister's message from Tihar jail

New Delhi, April 4

Arvind Kejriwal has asked AAP MLAs to visit their constituencies daily and ensure people do not face problems, his wife Sunita Kejriwal said on Thursday, as she conveyed the Delhi chief minister's message from Tihar jail.

In a digital briefing, she said that Kejriwal, in his message, said even though he is in jail, the two crore people of Delhi, who are his family, should not face any problems.

"We need to solve their problems apart from official work," Sunita Kejriwal said while delivering the AAP chief's message.

Kejriwal, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy, is in judicial custody till April 15.

"The people of Delhi should not face any trouble because I am in jail. The two crore people of Delhi are my family, no one in my family should be sad for any reason. God bless everyone," the chief minister said in his message.

An official statement said despite being in jail, the chief minister is concerned about the people of Delhi rather than himself. He spoke to his wife through videoconferencing and, during this conversation, sent a message to all AAP MLAs through her.

Kejriwal has sent several messages from ED custody and then from Tihar jail since his arrest on March 21.

In his first message on March 23, the chief minister had assured the women of Delhi that he would keep the promise of providing them a monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000.

In all his messages, he has reiterated his resolve to serve the people, the statement said.

In his messages to Water Minister Atishi and Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kejriwal asked them to address the problems of sewer and water and ensure there was no lack of medicines and lab tests in hospitals and clinics run by the Delhi government. 

