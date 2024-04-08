Vistara reduces flights by 10% amid pilot woes

PTI

New Delhi, April 7

Vistara on Sunday said it was reducing capacity by 10 per cent, which is around 25-30 flights daily, as the full-service carrier strives to stabilise operations amid pilot woes.

The airline, which was to operate more than 300 flights every day in the summer schedule that started on March 31, hopes to have stable operations in April.

“We are carefully scaling back our operations by around 25-30 flights per day, i.e. roughly 10 per cent of the capacity we were operating. This will take us back to the same level of flight operations as at the end of February and provide the much-needed resilience and buffer in the rosters,” an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the carrier, these cancellations are done mostly in the domestic network and much ahead of time to minimise inconvenience to the customers. “All the affected passengers have already been re-accommodated on other flights, as applicable,” it said and added that the on-time performance has improved.

Earlier this week, many pilots called in sick, forcing the carrier to cancel a significant number of flights. On Friday, Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan said a stretched roster was the key reason for the flight disruptions.

Some sections of the pilots have also raised concerns about the new contract that will result in pay revisions ahead of the airline’s proposed merger with Air India. Under the terms of the new contract, which comes into effect in April, Vistara pilots will now be paid a fixed salary for 40 hours instead of the previous 70 hours.

Many first officers fear that this adjustment will negatively impact their earnings. On Tuesday, in response to the recent surge in flight disruptions by Vistara Airlines, a joint venture of Tata and SIA airlines, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), citing various reasons including crew unavailability, has mandated that the airline submit daily reports detailing flights that have been cancelled or delayed.