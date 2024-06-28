Vistara’s Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai flight receives bomb threat

Mumbai, June 28
A Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai Vistara flight received a bomb threat on Friday, following which a search was being carried out, police said here.
A note saying ‘bomb on board’ was found by a crew member, said an official of the Sahar police station.
As the flight landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai around 3.15 pm, the airline informed the police, he said.
The passengers were informed about the threat after landing and a search of passengers and their luggage was underway though nothing suspicious had been found so far, the official added.
An airline spokesperson said in a statement that a “security concern” was noticed by its staff onboard Vistara flight UK 552.
“As per protocol, we immediately alerted the relevant authorities, and the aircraft was taken to the isolation bay after safely landing at the Mumbai airport where all customers have been disembarked,” the statement added.
