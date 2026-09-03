Visually impaired singer Suneel Lodhi finds Bollywood breakthrough with ‘Hanuman Ansh’

At 25, visually impaired devotional singer Suneel Lodhi is finding himself at the centre of a social media buzz after his voice in the film Hanuman Ansh struck a chord with audiences.

Lodhi, who hails from Sagar in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region, has been receiving attention for the devotional song Maine Tere Hi Bharose from the film, which revolves around surrendering oneself to Lord Hanuman.

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For Lodhi, however, the journey to Bollywood began much closer to home. He started singing Bundeli folk songs and bhajans on local trains and in villages when he was around 10 or 11 years old. He would perform with a traditional tambura while supporting his family.

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“I used to sing on the tambura,” Lodhi said during an interview, recalling his early years as a folk and devotional singer.

His work eventually reached a wider audience through the social media page and YouTube platform Bundeli Duniya, where he began recording Bundeli folk songs and bhajans.

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His first major breakthrough came with the Hanuman bhajan More Sankat Ke Kataiya, which went viral on the platform and has garnered around 29 million views. The song brought Lodhi to the attention of music producers and opened the door to opportunities beyond the regional folk circuit.

His growing popularity has now also drawn attention from political circles. Telangana BJP general secretary Chandrashekhar took to X to praise the singer, highlighting his journey from performing devotional songs on trains to gaining recognition through Hanuman Ansh.

Lodhi’s story has resonated with audiences not only because of his voice but also because of the path he has taken to reach the mainstream. From singing in villages and trains in Bundelkhand to having his devotional music heard by audiences across the country, his latest success marks a significant turning point in his career.