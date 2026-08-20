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Home / India / VIT Chennai confers degrees on 4,518 graduates at 14th convocation ceremony

VIT Chennai confers degrees on 4,518 graduates at 14th convocation ceremony

Youth have an important role to play not only in building their own future but also in shaping their families, the country and humanity, says former Union secretary and renowned scientist T Ramasami

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:57 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Dignitaries during the 14th convocation of VIT Chennai on Sunday.
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Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Chennai, held its 14th annual convocation on Sunday, with 4,518 undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD students receiving their degrees.

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Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Dr. T. Ramasami, former Union secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, said youth have an important role to play not only in building their own future but also in shaping their families, the country and humanity.

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Presiding over the convocation, Dr. G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor of VIT, congratulated the students.

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Guest of honour Mohit Jain, Chief Operating Officer (Publishing) and Board Member of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd., urged the graduates to pursue happiness.

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