VIT Chennai confers degrees on 4,518 graduates at 14th convocation ceremony

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Chennai, held its 14th annual convocation on Sunday, with 4,518 undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD students receiving their degrees.

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Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Dr. T. Ramasami, former Union secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, said youth have an important role to play not only in building their own future but also in shaping their families, the country and humanity.

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Presiding over the convocation, Dr. G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor of VIT, congratulated the students.

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Guest of honour Mohit Jain, Chief Operating Officer (Publishing) and Board Member of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd., urged the graduates to pursue happiness.