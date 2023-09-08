‘Voice of Global South’ among presidency feats

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 7

India’s G20 presidency is set to stand out for the inaugural ‘Voice of the Global South Summit’ that enabled democratisation of the summit agenda by inviting views of the developing world.

With participation from 125 countries across 10 sessions spanning two days, the landmark event provided a platform for participants to voice their concerns, ideas, challenges and priorities of a segment of population that would normally go unrepresented on major platforms.

Other key initiatives Foreign mins’ outcome document

Research on millets/ancient grains

Inception meet of Empower group

Consensus on digital public infra

Consent to digital economy safety

Revival of talks on UN reforms

A look back at India’s G20 presidency on the eve of the ‘Leaders’ Summit’ reveals other initiatives taken during the year, among them the lead India took in the annual G20 foreign ministers’ meeting by being the first to deliver a fully negotiated and embraced ‘G20 Foreign Ministers Outcome Document and Chair Summary’.

This comprehensive document highlighted critical themes relevant to member states, including the strengthening of multilateralism, countering terrorism and addressing global health concerns, among others, government sources said on Thursday.

The G20 meeting of farm scientists during India’s presidency supported the launching of Millets and Other Ancient Grains International Research Initiative (MAHARISHI), an endeavour to establish mechanisms to connect researchers and institutions.

Officials said the inception meeting of the ‘G20 Empower’ group was also held under India’s presidency. The group aims at accelerating women’s leadership and empowerment in the private sector, they said.

After ‘G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ Meeting’, a consensus was reached upon creating the digital public infrastructures (DPIs). There was also consensus around cyber security in the digital economy and digital skills, sources said. India also revitalised discussions on reforms of institutions like the UNSC.

