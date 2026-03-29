Volatile Christian vote key in Kerala contest

For decades, the political geography of Kerala was almost as predictable as the monsoon. Come elections and diverse denominational interests under the broad Christian umbrella would converge on a single political position to create United Democratic Front (UDF) bastions.

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That meant easy outings for the Congress in the Christian-majority areas. If the Left, led by the CPM, still made it to the seat of power in Thiruvananthapuram at regular intervals, it was only because of political scandals involving UDF leaders or by driving a wedge in the minority phalanx, particularly the Christian vote base.

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That formidable, monolithic wall of support for the UDF, built on a shared DNA of centrist values, social conservatism, and a deep-seated suspicion of Marxist atheism, developed deep cracks in 2021 when the CPM won over the Kerala Congress (Mani).

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Although the Left had earlier got the rival Kerala Congress (Joseph) on its side, the numerical strength of the KC(M) was something that they were always craving for. The tie-up was born out of KC(M) leader Jose K Mani’s unconcealed hatred for a Congress leader for the dirt he had thrown at his father KM Mani in the ‘bar bribery case’.

In his eagerness to get even with the Congress, Jose K Mani chose to forget all that they (LDF) had said about his father and the KC(M)-strengthened Left Democratic Front (LDF) captured 5 out of 12 seats in the south-central Kerala region, including the symbolic bastions of Kanjirappally and Changanassery.

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This strategic alliance, coupled with welfare governance of the Covid and post-Covid days proved a secret sauce that gave Pinarayi Vijayan his historic second term. But, as the state gears up for the 2026 Assembly elections, that wall seems to be cracking with chinks appearing within the KC(M) and traditional political logic of the Christian community returning in full force.

The KC(M) itself seemed to be in two minds about remaining as an LDF constituent, when the LDF sustained a severe drubbing in the October local body elections and faced subtle pressure from the Church leaderships.

According to the political grapevine, one section of the party, led by Jose K Mani, wanted to leave the alliance and return to the UDF. However, he soon found that a powerful section in the party was averse to any such move and had to cave in to pressure from the CPM leadership.

With the BJP entrenching itself at the Centre, the Syrian Christian Church leadership has been walking the knife’s edge vis-à-vis the BJP government. They have been responding enthusiastically to every overture from the BJP leadership, but have also been wary of several moves, including the tightening of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) rules, not to speak of the attacks on Christian missionaries in different parts of North India.

In Kerala, they find themselves in an even more complex situation. They cannot ditch the Left, which has been consistently vociferous in condemning attacks on missionaries and Christian institutions. But they cannot also brush aside the growing feeling among the settler farmer community that the LDF government is not doing much to address the existential threat they face from marauding wild animals and downturn in their economic wellbeing with the sharp drop in rubber prices.

Not that the Congress, under the circumstances, can do much about either of these issues, but old political loyalties and the many threats to Church institutions in the North are forcing them to pivot strongly towards the Congress. But that is easier said than done because there is a great trust deficit among the Christian and Muslim communities these days, particularly as a result of the campaign over ‘Love Jihad’. The Muslim community is represented most strongly by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which is a bedrock ally of the Congress in Kerala.

The Left had done much to ease their pain in relation to property rights and religious identity, but many of their problems like wild animal menace, can only be addressed by the Centre. The BJP, sensing a historic opportunity, has positioned itself as the sole defender of Christian land interests, a narrative that is finding more resonance in parish halls than ever before. BJP leaders in Kerala are also busy glossing over the repeated attacks on Christians in the BJP-ruled States.

Simultaneously, the community is facing a demographic crisis. A massive exodus of Christian youth to the UK, Canada and Australia is hollowing out the electorate. Those who remain are often older, more anxious about social changes, and less bound by the secular-centrist slogans of the 1990s. This has led to the rise of fringe social narratives regarding demographic shifts, further complicating the task for the UDF and LDF to maintain a unified front with the Christian community.

After a bruising 2021, the UDF showed signs of life in the 2025 local body elections, securing 38.8 percent of the vote. They are banking on a natural anti-incumbency wave and a return of the prodigal voter who feels let down by the LDF’s agrarian policies to hoist them to power. The BJP, which is no longer an outsider, is playing the long game. By tapping into social anxieties and offering a direct line to New Delhi's resources, they hope to turn Christian-dominated Central Kerala into a tri-polar battleground, where even a small percentage of Christian votes could decide who sits in the state Assembly.

The Left’s task is starker -- prove that the Jose K Mani experiment wasn’t a one-hit-wonder and they can go beyond an individual and a party to reach out to the Christian community. Their campaign is focused on the high-profile infrastructure projects they have completed or taken to great distances, and welfare transfers, which are estimated to cover 60 lakh persons and their families. They are certainly looking at the Christians vote, but beyond it too.