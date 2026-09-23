‘Vote chori’ direct attack on Constitution; BJP, RSS, EC committed act of treason: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said “vote chori” is a direct attack on the Constitution, and the BJP, the RSS and the Election Commission who organised it have committed an “act of treason”.

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Justice will be served, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

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Gandhi’s assertions came after The Indian Express revealed that questions were repeatedly raised on issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls within the three-member Election Commission (EC) by two of the three election commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

The national rollout of the SIR has been under the supervision of all three commissioners. But Sandhu and Joshi have formally objected, on record, at least 14 times over the last 10 months -- four times on a single day -- to decisions taken and orders issued, they say, without their knowledge, according to the report in the English daily.

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“Vote chori is a crime against the Indian people and a direct attack on our Constitution,” Gandhi said. “The BJP, RSS and EC who organised it have committed an act of treason. Justice will be served,” he said on X.

Gandhi also shared a video of his remarks made earlier in which he had warned EC officials that what they were indulging in was treason and they would not be spared.