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Home / India / Vote for ‘Viksit Keralam’: BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar to Malayalis on polling day

Vote for ‘Viksit Keralam’: BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar to Malayalis on polling day

Chandrasekhar is fighting the polls from Nemom constituency

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:08 AM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar casts vote during the state Assembly elections, in Thiruvananthapuram, Thursday, April 9, 2026. Image credit/PTI
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Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday cast his vote for the crucial state assembly polls.

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“It is early in the morning and therefore there is a lot of crowd at the polling booths and I am very grateful to everybody who is coming out and voting... We have campaigned hard. We have put forth a very clear, positive message in front of our people. We have put a message of ‘Viksit Keralam’,” he told reporters.

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“We have fought a very positive campaign. We have not done anything negative. We have not targeted any persons. We are hopeful that the people will support this call for change,” he added.

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Chandrasekhar is fighting the polls from Nemom constituency.

The seat holds much importance for the BJP. The party called it the “Gujarat of Kerala”, as it delivered the BJP its first, and so far only, Assembly victory in the state in 2016.

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Chandrasekhar’s main opponent is V Sivankutty of the CPM.

In 2006, Chandrasekhar was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka as an independent. He served as the youngest president of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in 2008. He was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2012 for a second term.

In 2021, he became Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

In March 2025, he was appointed president of the BJP’s Kerala unit.

During spirited campaigning for the state polls, the former Union minister had claimed that it was the last time the LDF and the Congress were contesting separately, and that they would combine their forces as INDIA bloc in Kerala in the next elections.

The remarks came after Congress leader and UDF candidate from the Nemom assembly seat, KS Sabarinathan, approached the election commission alleging that Chandrasekhar had not disclosed assets worth Rs 200 crore.

Kerala is voting in a single phase on Thursday. Results will be out on May 4.

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