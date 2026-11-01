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Home / India / Voter deletion clamour forces SIR timetable revisions by Election Commission

Voter deletion clamour forces SIR timetable revisions by Election Commission

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:38 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Amid the brouhaha over the deletion of 13 crore voters across the 20 states and UTs where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has been carried out and is being conducted, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced special camps to include voters who had been left out of the draft lists earlier.

This has forced the poll body to repeatedly revise its schedule for SIR in many states. In Delhi the schedule for ‘cleaning’ of voters’ list has been revised for the third time in the last three months, thus pushing the publication of final electoral rolls by two and a half months.

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While in Haryana, the timetable has been rescheduled for the second time, thus postponing the publication of final voters’ list by two months.

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On October 29, the ECI announced rescheduling of the SIR schedule in Haryana by 23 days. A notification issued by the poll body said that period for notice phase as well as disposal of claims and objections has been revised from July 31 till November 20, while the final voters’ list will come out on November 30.

In the case of Delhi, the ECI announced through a notification dated October 29, that period for filing claims and objections will be from August 31 till November 25, while the notice phase/disposal of claims and objections will be from August 31 till December 15.

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As per the latest schedule, the final voters list of Delhi will come out on December 22.

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