Home / India / VP Dhankhar bats for AI regulation

VP Dhankhar bats for AI regulation

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:30 AM Apr 05, 2025 IST
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts proceedings. PTI
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday emphasised the need for regulation of AI while maintaining a balance between regulation and fostering innovation.

The VP said regulation of AI would determine the kind of society we aspire to be.

Addressing a gathering at the release of the book ‘AI on Trial’ authored by Rajya Sabha member Sujeet Kumar at Vice-President’s Enclave today, Dhankhar said, "Regulating artificial intelligence is daunting, frightening, but imperative. Right balance will have to be struck between regulating artificial intelligence and fostering innovation. This is fundamental. Overregulation can choke like over-disciplining a child. We don't have to impede the spirit of entrepreneurship. But at the same time, we have to be extremely cognisant of the evil effects. Under regulation can endanger public safety, perpetuate bias and erode trust.”

He called for an empowered institutional framework to regulate AI.

"A national artificial intelligence authority or commission, independent but accountable with representation from government, industry, academia, and civil society could serve as a think tank. We must therefore design regulation as a scaffold, not a cage," he said.

