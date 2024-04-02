VVPAT plea: Supreme Court seeks response from Election Commission, govt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 1

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Election Commission and the Centre on a plea seeking a complete count of VVPAT slips in polls, as opposed to the current practice of verification of only five randomly selected EVMs through VVPAT paper slips.

The Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) is an independent vote verification system that permits an elector to see whether his vote was cast correctly.

Meanwhile, the Congress said the matter should be decided before the conclusion of polls. On X, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote, “INDIA leaders have been demanding 100 per cent counting of VVPAT slips in order to increase public confidence in EVMs and to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.”

