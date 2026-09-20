Wagh Bakri chairman Piyushbhai Desai passes away at 86

Wagh Bakri Tea Group chairman Piyushbhai Desai, who combined business with Gandhian values, philanthropy and social responsibility, passed away on September 15, the tea group said in a statement. He was 86.

Desai was associated with the tea trade for over six decades and played a significant role in taking Wagh Bakri beyond its Gujarat roots and expanding its presence across multiple states, the obituary note issued by Wagh Bakri Tea Group said.

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Desai was known for his expertise in tea and his approach to business based on quality, integrity, long-term relationships and collective growth, the group said.

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Former Gujarat Vidyapith vice chancellor Sudarshan Iyengar remembered him as an entrepreneur who reflected the ideals envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi, and was “entirely self-made and a top-class tea taster himself”.

Desai’s connection with Gandhi stemmed from his grandfather, who had met the Mahatma in South Africa, and because of this ancestral connection, helping people through the Gandhian idea of trusteeship and living a simple life were major priorities for Desai, Iyengar said.

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He also recalled Desai explaining the significance of the Wagh Bakri name.

“Desai used to say that a place where a tiger and a goat could drink water together represented a non-violent society. The brand became famous, but behind it lies the story of a non-violent society, through which he was spreading Gandhi’s message,” Iyengar said.

Desai was deeply associated with Gujarat Vidyapith and contributed to initiatives connected with Gandhian thought, according to the obituary note.

Iyengar said Desai was a founding director of Anuvad Foundation, established as a Section 8 company along with Narayan Desai, who was then Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith.

Iyengar was also a director of the foundation, whose two objectives were to translate Gandhiji’s remaining works and Mahadevbhai Desai’s diary as well as directly translating good literature and knowledge-enhancing material from one Indian language to another without using English or Hindi as intermediaries.