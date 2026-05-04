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Home / India / 'Wait and watch, we are winning', Mamata urges vigilance at counting centres, alleges BJP early lead ‘wicked game plan’

'Wait and watch, we are winning', Mamata urges vigilance at counting centres, alleges BJP early lead ‘wicked game plan’

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:07 PM May 04, 2026 IST
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West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. File photo
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Even as early leads indicate a strong BJP surge and projections point towards a possible landslide victory, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged party workers to remain present at counting centres and stay alert till the final round of counting. She alleged that attempts could be made to project an early lead to influence perceptions and called for sustained vigilance, asserting confidence that the final outcome would favour her party.

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While addressing the party workers through a video statement, Banerjee alleged that the BJP may attempt to project an early lead after the first few rounds of counting in order to create a perception of victory and influence ground presence at counting centres.

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She further claimed that such a move could be part of a broader strategy to disrupt or manipulate the counting environment, and cautioned workers against “falling for false narratives being circulated.”

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Banerjee also alleged misuse of security arrangements, claiming that paramilitary and police deployment had led to the “cornering” of counting centres, although she did not provide specific evidence for the charge.

Reassuring her supporters, she urged them not to lose heart and remain present till the end of the process, asserting confidence in her party’s performance. “We are winning… just a few wards more, wait and watch, we will win,” she reportedly said, asking workers not to panic or get intimidated.

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