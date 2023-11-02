 Wait time for getting interview appointment for US visa in business and tourism category 37 days in Delhi : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Wait time for getting interview appointment for US visa in business and tourism category 37 days in Delhi

Wait time for getting interview appointment for US visa in business and tourism category 37 days in Delhi

India is number one priority for Washington for issuance of visas, says official

Wait time for getting interview appointment for US visa in business and tourism category 37 days in Delhi

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, November 2

The waiting period for getting an interview appointment for a US visa in the B1 and the B2 categories (business and tourism) currently stands at 37 days in Delhi, according to official data.

The US State Department on its website has shared the estimated wait time to receive an interview appointment for visas at a US embassy or consulate.

According to the data updated November 1 on the website, the current waiting period for getting an interview appointment for an American visa in the B1 and the B2 categories stands at 37 days in Delhi, 322 days in Mumbai, 126 days in Kolkata, 341 days in Chennai and 511 days in Hyderabad.

Visitor visas are non-immigrant visas for persons who want to enter the US temporarily for business (visa category B1), for tourism (visa category B2), or for a combination of both purposes (B1/B2).

The US Embassy in India on Wednesday had posted on X that over the weekend “we opened over a quarter million non-immigrant visa appointments”.

“It was a busy weekend for our consular team! Over the weekend we opened over a quarter million non-immigrant visa appointments! Book yours today at ustraveldocs.com/in/en #HereToServe,” it posted.

In November last year, a senior official of the US embassy had said the waiting period for issuing of American visas is expected to see a significant fall by the summer of 2023 and the number of visa applications is projected to reach around 1.2 million.

“India is number one priority for Washington (for issuance of visas). Our aim is to bring the situation to the pre-COVID-19 level by the middle of next year,” the official had said.

India has been one of the very few countries where applications for US visas had seen a major upswing after coronavirus-related travel restrictions were lifted.

The official had also said the wait time for B1 and B2 (business and tourism) visas was also being brought down from around nine months.

New Delhi in the past has been taking up with Washington the issue of long waiting periods for US visas.

#United States of America USA #Washington

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

6 die as car gets stuck between 2 trucks in Punjab's Sangrur

2
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal says ED notice illegal, sent at BJP's request; skips probe

3
Patiala

AAP is minting money in liquor and mining in Punjab, alleges Navjot Sidhu

4
Entertainment

Sunny Deol's honest revelation on his relationship with Hema Malini's family on Koffee With Karan

5
Diaspora

Indian student stabbed at US gym battles for life, family faces uncertainty and huge bills

6
Diaspora

79-year-old Sikh man who murdered his wife in London jailed for 15 years

7
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

8
Diaspora

Canada to admit 5,00,000 immigrants each year; Indians to benefit most

9
Amritsar

Neos Airline begins direct flight from Amritsar to Italy

10
World Cup 2023

Dream show on loop: India crush Sri Lanka by 302 runs to enter World Cup semi-finals

Don't Miss

View All
City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Top News

Air pollution: Centre orders ban on non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR as air quality enters 'severe' category

Air pollution: Primary schools in Delhi shut for 2 days, non-essential construction work banned

Pollution levels in national capital enter 'severe' zone, sc...

ICC World Cup: Bumrah, Siraj strike early; Sri Lanka batters depart for duck

Dream show on loop: India crush Sri Lanka by 302 runs to enter World Cup semi-finals

Shami took his second five-wicket haul in this edition and w...

Subjected to ‘proverbial vastraharan’ at ethics panel meet, Mahua Moitra writes to Lok Sabha Speaker

Subjected to 'proverbial vastraharan' at ethics panel meet, Mahua Moitra writes to Lok Sabha Speaker

Committee ought to designate itself under a name other than ...

Mahua Moitra tried to create wrong narrative about Lok Sabha ethics panel proceedings: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Mahua Moitra tried to create wrong narrative about Lok Sabha ethics panel proceedings: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Claims ‘no power’ can save Moitra after all the evidence pro...

Stop calling me ‘My Lord’ and I will give you half of my salary: SC judge to senior advocate

Stop calling me 'My Lord' and I will give you half of my salary: SC judge to senior advocate

In 2006, Bar Council of India had passed a resolution decidi...


Cities

View All

Two murder cases solved within 10 days, 8 nabbed

Two murder cases solved within 10 days, 8 nabbed

Neos Airline begins direct flight from Amritsar to Italy

Punjab day celebrations: Debt, drugs, youth migration ailing Punjab, says Sikh scholar

Strict curbs: Voter registration for SGPC poll gets tepid response

Health experts advise caution with rise in farm fire incidents

Farm fire cases inch towards 2K, Sangrur tops the chart

Punjab farm fire cases inch towards 2K, Sangrur tops the chart

Bathinda murder suspect among 3 held after Zirakpur encounter

Now, encroachers take over parking space in city markets

Now, encroachers take over parking space in city markets

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

3 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 10.41 lakh in UK auction

Panchkula MC recovers Rs 11-crore property tax from defaulters

Mohali district surpasses its paddy procurement target

Air pollution: Centre orders ban on non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR as air quality enters 'severe' category

Air pollution: Primary schools in Delhi shut for 2 days, non-essential construction work banned

Delhi freelance photographer left to die after bike accident as passersby click pictures, record videos

Sikh community delegation meets Palestinian Ambassador, offers humanitarian aid

BJP leaders stage dharna at Rajghat, demand Delhi CM Kejriwal's resignation

Arvind Kejriwal says ED notice illegal, sent at BJP's request; skips probe

Phagwara Civil Hospital grappling with shortage of staff, equipment

Phagwara Civil Hospital grappling with shortage of staff, equipment

Murder accused lands in police net

Unauthorised colony demolished in Mukerian

3-day Mela Gadri Babeyan Da ends with tributes to martyrs

Health officials seal cane juice machines

Chaos erupts outside PAU during CM Bhagwant Mann’s debate

Chaos erupts outside PAU during CM Bhagwant Mann’s debate

Event called by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann personal press meet, says BJP leader

Bhagwant Mann: Opposition leaders lacked issues, courage to show up in 'Main Punjab Bolda Haan' debate at PAU

Teachers detained at Dehlon government school, residences

Punjab debate: Public denied entry, unions stage protest outside PAU, Ludhiana

AAP is minting money in liquor and mining in Punjab, claims Navjot Sidhu

AAP is minting money in liquor and mining in Punjab, alleges Navjot Sidhu

Not paid for 2 mnths, Punjabi varsity teachers go on strike

University students, staff protest against violence on campus

Punjab farm fire cases inch towards 2K, Sangrur tops the chart

Punjabi Month celebrations begin