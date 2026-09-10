Wall removed for shop hours before Satya Niketan building collapse: Probe lays bare grave lapses

The police said that the building could not withstand the load after the wall was removed and ultimately collapsed. They added that the basement had been undergoing repairs for eight to 10 days after waste and water accumulated there following several days of rain. Three truckloads of debris were filled into the basement to level it with the ground floor.

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The developments emerged after the police on Wednesday nabbed labour contractor Sanoj Kumar, a resident of JJ Camp, Nanakpura, Moti Bagh, in Delhi, from Kasganj in UP.

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The police on Wednesday arrested PG operators Shudhanshu and his friend Shubham Tyagi in connection with the recent collapse of five-storey building in Satya Niketan in southwest Delhi.

Presently, Shudhanshu and Shubham are running seven PGs in the vicinity, the police said. They added that four floors of the collapsed building were taken on lease by the duo in August 2025 in lieu of Rs 1 lakh per month.

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Later in the day, a Delhi court sent the two PG operators, contractor and the building owner’s son Mahesh Gupta to two-day police custody.

Judicial Magistrate Kautuk Bharadwaj has allowed custodial interrogation of the four accused. The police had sought three-day custody of the accused to question them.

Besides, in-camera proceedings were held after PG operator Sudhanshu’s counsel claimed that “a media trial” was prejudicing the probe.

Gupta was produced before the court after the completion of his two-day police custody.

The magistrate directed media personnel to step outside the court during the proceedings following objection by the counsel for Sudhanshu, one of the two business partners running the ‘Hostel Daze’ PG.

According to the police, building owner Hariram Gupta had leased the property to Sudhanshu and his business partner Shubham Tyagi in August 2025. The duo subsequently started operating the premises as a paying guest accommodation under the name ‘Hostel Daze’.

On Monday, a court had sent building owner Hariram, an 81-year-old retired Indian Air Force sergeant, and his 75-year-old wife Urmila to 14-day judicial custody, while their 52-year-old son Mahesh was remanded in police custody for two days.

(With inputs from PTI)