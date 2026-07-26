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Home / India / Wangchuk rejects ‘deal’ claims, says he ended fast to prevent violence

Wangchuk rejects ‘deal’ claims, says he ended fast to prevent violence

Defends 26-day hunger strike; asks 'Do I need a character certificate'

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 01:21 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has defended the integrity of his 26-day hunger strike, questioning why he should be required to prove the sincerity of his protest after enduring significant physical hardship.
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He also criticised detractors who questioned his decision to end the 26-day fast, asking why he needed a “character certificate” to prove his commitment to the students’ movement.

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In a video message shared on X, Wangchuk dismissed allegations that he had struck a deal with the government, saying: “Do I need to prove my sincerity after a 26-day hunger strike?

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He said he ended the hunger strike only after securing a written assurance, as he feared an imminent crackdown on protesters in Delhi. Recalling the 2025 firing on youths in Ladakh, he said he wanted to prevent any violence against students.

The students, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), are protesting at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere against the NEET paper leak. Their key demands include the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the controversy.

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Wangchuk also rejected allegations that he had compromised with the government.

“Last night, around midnight, I was told that the ministers had agreed to provide the assurance in writing. I was in a hurry because the situation in Delhi was such that there was apprehension a major crackdown could take place.

“I was watching reports and was reminded of September 24, 2025, when police and CRPF personnel allegedly opened fire on the youth of Ladakh. I feared something similar could happen here. I felt that if I ended my fast and appealed for peace, perhaps the situation could be defused,” he said.

Responding to criticism over ending his fast in the presence of Union ministers, Wangchuk said those questioning his decision were unaware of the circumstances he faced after being shifted from the protest site.

“If I had wanted to strike a deal, would I have remained hungry for 26 days? Could I not have reached an agreement while sitting in an air-conditioned room instead of fasting in Delhi’s heat?” he asked.

He alleged that after being taken to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18, he was treated “like a prisoner”, claiming he was denied freedom of movement, prevented from meeting visitors and not allowed to keep a mobile phone or laptop.

In the self-recorded video message, Wangchuk said he undertook the fast for the welfare of students, during which he lost 11 kg, suffered severe muscle loss and came close to irreversible damage to his organs and brain while enduring the transition from Ladakh’s freezing temperatures to Delhi’s extreme summer heat.

Expressing his frustration, Wangchuk said: “After all of this, must I now obtain a ‘character certificate’ from anyone regarding the sanctity of my fast?”

The activist had been on an indefinite fast since June 28 after joining the Cockroach Janta Party-led agitation demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms to the education system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Notably, Congress MP Imran Masood recently questioned the activist’s motives for ending the fast. Describing Wangchuk as “Anna Part Two”, Masood said that just as Anna Hazare had remained silent for 12 years, Wangchuk too would now remain silent.

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