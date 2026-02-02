Wangchuk tried to instigate Nepal-type Gen-Z protest in Ladakh, Centre tells SC

Activist Sonam Wangchuk instigated the younger generation of Ladakhis to get inspired by Gen-Z movements in neighbouring Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka if the demand of the Sixth Schedule was denied to Ladakh, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice PB Varale that Wangchuk’s speech, in which he refers to Gandhian principles, was deliberate to cover its inflammatory contents, where he was seen instigating the younger generation towards protests, including violent methods including self-immolation.

“This is an invitation to indulge in a kind of civil war with blood bath, giving an example of Arab Uprising...he is instigating impressionable youth to resort to this,” Mehta said.

The Arab Spring is a series of anti-government violent protests that spread across West Asia and North Africa between 2010 and 2018.

The activist was detained on September 26, 2025 under Section 3(2) of the NSA, two days after protests demanding Ladakh’s statehood and the Sixth Schedule status turned violent, leaving four persons dead and nearly 100 injured.

Detained under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980 in Jodhpur Central Jail since September 26 last year, Wangchuk had on January 29 denied exhorting his supporters to overthrow the government like Arab Spring and asserted his democratic right to criticise and protest.

Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo’s has challenged his detention, terming it “illegal, arbitrary and unconstitutional”, saying the detention order violated her husband’s fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14 (right to equality), 19 (right to various freedoms), 21 (right to life and liberty) and 22 (Protection against arrest and detention in certain cases) of the Constitution.

On behalf of Angmo, senior advocate Kapil Sibal had earlier told the Supreme Court that the police relied on a selective video to mislead the detaining authority. “Look at the video. What he says (according to the police) is if the government of India will not give statehood, he will overthrow the government like the Arab Spring. He does not say so. I will give the transcription (of the video),” Sibal had told the bench on January 29.

On Monday, Mehta asserted that the judicial review of the court was very limited and that it can’t examine if the detention was justified or not. It can only examine if the procedure was followed to ensure the detainee was not unfairly treated. The arguments would resume on Tuesday.