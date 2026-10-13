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Home / India / Want accountability for 'vote theft' from Modi, Shah: INDIA bloc leaders

Want accountability for 'vote theft' from Modi, Shah: INDIA bloc leaders

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:13 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda during 'March for Democracy' by INDIA bloc leaders, towards the Supreme Court, to file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and 'vote chori' in New Delhi. PTI
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INDIA bloc leaders Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav on Monday slammed the BJP-led government during a protest march in Delhi, demanding justice over alleged electoral irregularities and accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). As the Opposition took its concerns to the Supreme Court, the alliance leaders said democracy and the Constitution must be protected, and the fight for justice will not be abandoned.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee asserted that the Opposition's demand was rooted in humanity and justice. “We are demanding justice for the sake of humanity. That is all...we want justice,” she said, underlining the bloc's resolve to challenge what it describes as serious electoral wrongdoings.

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Mamata participated in the INDIA bloc meeting at the Constitution Club of India here but left for Kolkata, while her MPs participated in the march to Supreme Court.

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The INDIA bloc's protest march brought together prominent opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who accused the BJP of undermining democratic values and called for accountability over the allegations raised by the Opposition.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister declared that democracy could survive only when the BJP was removed from power, while expressing confidence in the judicial process. “We are hopeful that we will get justice from the Supreme Court,” he said.

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Yadav maintained that their mobilisation was aimed at protecting the democratic rights of citizens and safeguarding the Constitution.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav while accusing the BJP and the Election Commission of trying to destroy democracy, said, “We will make any sacrifice necessary to save democracy. We will not allow democracy to be destroyed, and the dishonest will certainly be punished”.

Questioning the deployment of security personnel at the protest site, Yadav alleged that RSS workers had also been deployed alongside police personnel. He warned that the opposition would not tolerate what he described as dictatorship.

“The people of the nation will not forget them. We have all united to save democracy and the Constitution. It is time to punish them,” he said.

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