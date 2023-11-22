Want young artistes to achieve excellence in cinema, says Anurag

PTI

Panaji, November 21

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said the government was committed to boosting creative economy, mentoring outstanding artistes and encouraging youngsters to achieve cinematic excellence.

“PM Narendra Modi believes in the energy of youth and wants that more opportunities be given to them,” Thakur said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’ section on the sidelines of Film Bazaar at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

“Nine years ago, India was nowhere in the start-up domain. But with a new policy, India has emerged as the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world with one hundred thousand start-ups. When the world was facing the Covid pandemic, India had 50 unicorns,” he said.

Thakur said, “It gives me immense joy that all of you are ceasing this opportunity. I would like to emphasise that the government is committed to employment generation and mentoring outstanding artistes.”

#Anurag Thakur #Narendra Modi