Waqf Bill attacks Muslims, sets precedent to target other communities in future: Rahul

In a post on X, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha shared an article which claimed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has now shifted focus to Catholic Church land
Updated At : 09:28 PM Apr 05, 2025 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. PTI
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged the “Waqf Bill attacks Muslims” and “sets a precedent to target other communities in future”.

In a post on microblogging site X, Gandhi shared an article which claimed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has now shifted focus to Catholic Church land after the passage of Waqf Bill.

“I had said that the Waqf Bill attacks Muslims now but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future,” he wrote on X.

“It didn’t take long for the RSS to turn its attention to Christians,” the Congress leader wrote referring to the article.

“The Constitution is the only shield that protects our people from such attacks—and it is our collective duty to defend it,” Gandhi wrote.

Congress leader KC Venugopal too shared another article pointing to Catholic Church surpassing Waqf Board in landholdings and said, “As predicted, first one minority targeted, now onto the next.” PTI

