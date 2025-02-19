DT
PT
Home / India / War hero’s name restored at UP school entrance

War hero’s name restored at UP school entrance

Following protests by the family of 1965 war hero Abdul Hamid, education authorities in Ghazipur reinstated his name at the entrance of the government primary school in his native village, days after it was removed during recent paint work. The...
PTI
Ghazipur (UP), Updated At : 07:18 AM Feb 19, 2025 IST
Following protests by the family of 1965 war hero Abdul Hamid, education authorities in Ghazipur reinstated his name at the entrance of the government primary school in his native village, days after it was removed during recent paint work.

The school, located in Dhamupur village under Jakhanian tehsil, about 35 km from the district headquarters, was originally named after Param Vir Chakra awardee Abdul Hamid, who studied there during his childhood. However, five days ago, after repainting the school, the Basic Education Department replaced his name with “PM Shri Composite School” at the main gate, sparking outrage.

Samajwadi Party president and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP-led state government over the issue.

