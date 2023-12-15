War of narratives over Parliament security breach

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 14

The Parliament security breach on Thursday triggered a war of narratives with the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress. Moments after the police slapped the stringent UAPA against five arrested for the breach, the BJP dubbed the incident a “toolkit act”.

BJP general secretary organisation BL Santosh said,”System will be reviewed, overhauled, responsibilities fixed, and heads will roll for sure as far as security set up is concerned. But beyond that, Parliament incident is again a toolkit gang activity to show nation in poor light.” Government ministers urged the Opposition not to politicise the breach by disrupting parliamentary proceedings. Santosh’s remarks are significant as he hails from Karnataka, and the two Lok Sabha intruders gained Parliament access upon facilitation by BJP’s Mysuru MP Prathap Simha.

The Opposition dismissed all allegations and said what happened was a reflection of growing youth angst over the state of affairs in the country.

“These youngsters do not represent us. They speak for themselves. They vented out their frustration over unemployment and other issues,” Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said. The BJP, to cement its case, linked accused Neelam Azad with the Congress.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya posted pictures of Neelam at various agitations aimed to “change power at the Centre” and said, “Neelam Azad, the lady who breached Parliament’s security today, is an active Congress or I.N.D.I Alliance supporter. She is an andolanjeevi, seen at several protests. The question is

who sent them.” The Opposition termed BJP’s responses desperate.

#BJP #Congress