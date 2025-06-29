DT
Home / India / 'Warm temperature in cabin', Air India’s Tokyo-Delhi flight diverted to Kolkata

The aircraft, however, lands safely, Air India says in a statement
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:22 PM Jun 29, 2025 IST
A Delhi-bound Air India flight from Tokyo's Haneda Airport was diverted to Kolkata on Sunday due to "persistent warm temperature" in the cabin.

The aircraft, however, landed safely, Air India said in a statement.

Alternative arrangements are being made to fly our passengers to Delhi at the earliest, the airline statement said.

"Air India flight AI357 operating from Haneda to Delhi on June 29 made a precautionary diversion to Kolkata due to persistent warm temperature experienced in the cabin," Air India said.

The aircraft is currently undergoing checks, it stated, adding that its ground teams in Kolkata are providing all necessary support to passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen diversion.

